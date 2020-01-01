TigerCash Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $139,782.00 and $10.39 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.02413357 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

