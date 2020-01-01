Mixin Reaches Market Cap of $81.99 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Mixin token can now be purchased for approximately $174.79 or 0.02413357 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $81.99 million and approximately $47.16 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,071 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.