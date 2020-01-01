Insider Buying: Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$347,150.

Shares of PSI traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 148,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.78. Pason Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$72.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSI shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

