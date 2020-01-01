Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 207.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. 13,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,034. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.15 million, a PE ratio of 87.67, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.09.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

