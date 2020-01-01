Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:LEO)

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Muni. alerts:

Shares of LEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Muni. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.