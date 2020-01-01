Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

SAFE stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $40.30. 173,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,559. Safehold has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 133,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

