Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) Plans GBX 5.39 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CIHL stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 33.50 ($0.44). 438,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. Caribbean Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.56 ($0.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.10.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

