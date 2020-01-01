Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) Plans GBX 5.39 Dividend

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CIHL stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 33.50 ($0.44). 438,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. Caribbean Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.56 ($0.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.10.
About Caribbean Investment
