Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) Plans GBX 5.39 Dividend

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CIHL stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 33.50 ($0.44). 438,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. Caribbean Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.56 ($0.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.10.

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

