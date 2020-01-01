United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) to Issue GBX 0.14 Dividend

United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UCG remained flat at $GBX 5.88 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and a P/E ratio of 11.75. United Carpets Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 559.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.23.

Get United Carpets Group alerts:

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that United Carpets Group will post 160 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for United Carpets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Carpets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.