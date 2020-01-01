CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. 569,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,670. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

