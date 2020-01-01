Paytomat Market Cap Hits $784,024.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Paytomat has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Paytomat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Chaince and BigONE. Paytomat has a total market cap of $784,024.00 and approximately $50,175.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00190900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01364158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

Paytomat Token Trading

Paytomat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Chaince and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

