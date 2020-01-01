Cousins Properties Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
Cousins Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 429.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.
CUZ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 740,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $41.37.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
