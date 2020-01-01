Cousins Properties Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 429.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

CUZ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 740,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

