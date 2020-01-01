IQeon (IQN) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00007489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. IQeon has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $17,530.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00190900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01364158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,732,540 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

