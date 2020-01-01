Spendcoin (SPND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $440,333.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $440,333.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00190900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01364158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.