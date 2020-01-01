Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.23 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Origo has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.84 or 0.06031859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

Origo is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,575,503 tokens. The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

