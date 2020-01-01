Deutsche eMark Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 101.6% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $77,746.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

