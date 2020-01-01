Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $87,926.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064669 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 696.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

