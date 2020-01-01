Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADNF shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cascades and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

CADNF stock remained flat at $$8.91 during trading on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

