FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FGL’s earnings. FGL posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FGL will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FGL.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.83 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FGL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

FGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,436. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. FGL has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. FGL’s payout ratio is presently 3.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FGL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 117,103 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FGL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,863,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 624,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,712,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FGL by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,834,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FGL by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,789,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,554 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

