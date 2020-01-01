$159.30 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will announce sales of $159.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.60 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $150.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $597.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.60 million to $598.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $646.55 million, with estimates ranging from $640.92 million to $654.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 255,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $331,240 over the last ninety days. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 25.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.