Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce sales of $472.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.30 million and the highest is $478.40 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $461.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENT. Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer bought 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,883. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

