Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 355,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,378,000 after acquiring an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 505,145 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 750,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 195,978 shares in the last quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP now owns 435,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

