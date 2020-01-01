Brokerages Set Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. 766,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,017. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 494.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 123,918 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

