NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $3,118,455.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,947.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after buying an additional 1,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. 882,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,091. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.04. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.