Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. 3,494,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,780. SEA has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The company had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.