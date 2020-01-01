INMAX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,271.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $78,200.00 and $3,271.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

