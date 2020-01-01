CanYaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $415.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $415.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.03 or 0.06071188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001220 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

