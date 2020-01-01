NuShares (NSR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $981,556.00 and $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022309 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

