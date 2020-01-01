IQ.cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $4,507.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

