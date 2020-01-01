Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $985,438.00 and $147.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

