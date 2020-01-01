CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

CVSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 1,410,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joerg Grasser bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

