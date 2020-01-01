Lethean (LTHN) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Lethean has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $165,364.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 832,429,792 coins and its circulating supply is 762,429,792 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

