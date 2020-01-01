Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.23. 4,974,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,337. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,905 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,126 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after buying an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after buying an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,743 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,200,669,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

