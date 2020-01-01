Rubies (RBIES) Price Reaches $0.0035

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a market capitalization of $36,180.00 and $174.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007339 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . The official website for Rubies is rbies.org

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

