$1.56 EPS Expected for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.61. Wyndham Destinations reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE WYND traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 409,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,598. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 168.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.