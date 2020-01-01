$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.42. Align Technology reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.04. 542,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $487,131.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 115.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Align Technology by 218.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Align Technology by 314.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

