Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 247.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

NYSE WSR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

