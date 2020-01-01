BK Technologies Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BK Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

