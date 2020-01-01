Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Morningstar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.31. 65,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $2,856,348.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,165,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,984,194.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $1,450,232.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,334,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,396,062.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,906 shares of company stock worth $31,875,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

