Itau Unibanco Holding SA Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

NYSE:ITUB remained flat at $$9.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Itau Unibanco has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Dividend History for Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Itau Unibanco Holding SA Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00
Itau Unibanco Holding SA Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00
Cisco Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35
Cisco Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06
Hyve Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60
Hyve Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60
Cerillion PLC Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share
Cerillion PLC Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report