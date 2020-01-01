Itau Unibanco Holding SA Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

NYSE:ITUB remained flat at $$9.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Itau Unibanco has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

