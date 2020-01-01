Cisco Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,485,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

