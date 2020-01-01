Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON AAVC remained flat at $GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $723,000.00 and a PE ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.17. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.04).
About Albion Venture Capital Trust
