Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AAVC remained flat at $GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $723,000.00 and a PE ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.17. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.04).

Get Albion Venture Capital Trust alerts:

About Albion Venture Capital Trust

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.