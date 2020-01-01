Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,866,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,960,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $10.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

