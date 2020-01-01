Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HYVE traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.34). 642,239 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

