Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HYVE traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.34). 642,239 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Itau Unibanco Holding SA Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00
Itau Unibanco Holding SA Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00
Cisco Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35
Cisco Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06
Hyve Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60
Hyve Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60
Cerillion PLC Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share
Cerillion PLC Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report