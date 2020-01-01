Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CER traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.16). 5,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,234. Cerillion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.06 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254 ($3.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 million and a PE ratio of 30.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.65.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cerillion in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service, and 3rd Party. It offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

