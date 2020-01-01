Countrywide (LON:CWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $363.80

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 363.80 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 339.95 ($4.47), with a volume of 47750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718 ($9.44).

CWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective on shares of Countrywide in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Countrywide from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 6 ($0.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Countrywide in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5.33 ($0.07).

Get Countrywide alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.