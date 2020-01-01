ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.75. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 13,336,300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.