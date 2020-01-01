ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.75. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 13,336,300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.40.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Itau Unibanco Holding SA Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00
Itau Unibanco Holding SA Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00
Cisco Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35
Cisco Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06
Hyve Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60
Hyve Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60
Cerillion PLC Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share
Cerillion PLC Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report