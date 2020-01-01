NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $2.77. NewLink Genetics shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 3,165,410 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $94.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,423.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NewLink Genetics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 205,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 330,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

