Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Down 9.2%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares were down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.93, approximately 604,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 769,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -1.25.
Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.