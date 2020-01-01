Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Down 9.2%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares were down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.93, approximately 604,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 769,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -1.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx in the first quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inflarx by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inflarx by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 276,424 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

