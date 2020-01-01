Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $15.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 4,218,803 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

