Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.30. Uniti Group shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 5,636,540 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNIT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 702.8% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

